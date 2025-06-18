The best independent bookshops in and around Blackpool

While Blackpool may be best known for its tower, trams and seafront amusements, the town also boasts a quieter treasure, a small but passionate community of independent bookshops.

From second hand gems to brand new bestsellers, the independent bookshops of Blackpool and the Fylde coast cater to all kinds of readers. Many are run by knowledgeable and welcoming owners who are always happy to recommend your next great read or help you find a long lost classic.