The best independent bookshops in and around Blackpool

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025, 11:20 BST

From seaside classics to rare finds and cosy reading corners, Blackpool and the surrounding area are home to a charming selection of independent bookshops.

While Blackpool may be best known for its tower, trams and seafront amusements, the town also boasts a quieter treasure, a small but passionate community of independent bookshops.

From second hand gems to brand new bestsellers, the independent bookshops of Blackpool and the Fylde coast cater to all kinds of readers. Many are run by knowledgeable and welcoming owners who are always happy to recommend your next great read or help you find a long lost classic.

Here are some of your favourite independent bookshops in and around Blackpool.

54 Victoria Rd W, Cleveleys, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1AG.

1. Trinity Hospice

54 Victoria Rd W, Cleveleys, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 1AG. Photo: Third party

90 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AD.

2. Blackpool Second Hand Book Shop

90 Topping St, Blackpool FY1 3AD. | Blackpool Second Hand Book Shop

14 N Albert St, Fleetwood FY7 6AA.

3. Chapter Two

14 N Albert St, Fleetwood FY7 6AA. | Google

The Crescent, St Annes, FY8 1SN.

4. Storytellers, Inc.

The Crescent, St Annes, FY8 1SN. | Google

Tower Shopping Centre, 40 The, Bank Hey St, Blackpool FY1 1QN.

5. Waterstones

Tower Shopping Centre, 40 The, Bank Hey St, Blackpool FY1 1QN. | Bill Johnson

87C Clifton St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5ER

6. Plackitt & Booth Booksellers

87C Clifton St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5ER | Google

