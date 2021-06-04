Success on the cards for Fylde woman as she opens her second shop, in Lytham

Sarah Mangan has launched Celebrations Cards and Gifts in Clifton Street, Lytham, as she expands her brand five years after opening her first shop.

It offers a wide selection of greeting cards and celebration gifts including popular brands like Charlie Bears, Me to You and Disney products, as well as Living Nature eco-friendly soft toys.

Sarah worked in the packaging and soft furnishings industries before deciding to open her first shop in Kirkham in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Mangan has opened her second shop, Celebrations Cards and Gifts in Lytham’s Clifton Street,

She now employees seven people across the two shops, and also sells cards and gifts online through its website.

Sarah said: “I didn’t know one card from another when I started out, but after five years, I now love seeing people’s faces when choosing cards and gifts.

“It means so much to see people back in the shop thinking and caring about each other, especially after the events of the last 12-months.

“It had always been my plan to expand my card and gift business and I was looking for a town centre location with good footfall when the opportunity to lease the shop in Lytham came up.”

Celebrations owner Sarah Mangan with employees Annette Heywood and Sue Hankin

Sarah was advised on the lease of the premises in Lytham by Laura Bradley from the commercial property team at Lancashire law firm Harrison Drury Solicitors.

Sarah added: “Laura helped me to negotiate and secure the lease on the Lytham shop and put my mind at ease throughout the process.

“It took the stress out of worrying about the legal side, leaving me to focus on getting the shop refit organised and recruiting staff. With the security of a ten-year lease, I can really focus and grow my retail business.”

Laura Bradley, commercial property solicitor at Harrison Drury, said: “It’s been a pleasure to have supported Sarah with her business expansion plans, helping her reach her goal of opening a second shop.

“It’s been a tough time for retail throughout the pandemic, so it is very encouraging to see Sarah securing the future of these premises, recruiting a team of part-time employees and supporting the local economy.”

The Lytham shop has undergone a complete refit, with Sarah working around the clock to make sure she was ready to open during the ease of lockdown restrictions that provided retail businesses a chance to fully reopen.