The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. Lytham Hall Café & Tearoom, Ballam Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 4JX
Rated 5 on February 5.
2. Miller & Carter, Blackpool Road North, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 3RU
Rated 5 on February 2.
3. Subway, Kilnhouse Lane, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 3BN
Rated 5 on February 2.
4. Fairhaven, Marine Drive, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1AU
Rated 5 on February 5.
5. The Queens Hotel, Central Beach, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 5LB
Rated 5 on February 5.
6. The Royal Oak, Garstang Road South, Wesham, Preston, PR4 3BL
Rated 5 on February 2.