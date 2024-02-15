News you can trust since 1873
Subway, Miller & Carter, May Wah: New food hygiene ratings given to 13 businesses in and around Blackpool

13 businesses in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Feb 2024, 16:55 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 5 on February 5.

1. Lytham Hall Café & Tearoom, Ballam Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 4JX

Rated 5 on February 5.

Rated 5 on February 2.

2. Miller & Carter, Blackpool Road North, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 3RU

Rated 5 on February 2.

Rated 5 on February 2.

3. Subway, Kilnhouse Lane, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 3BN

Rated 5 on February 2.

Rated 5 on February 5.

4. Fairhaven, Marine Drive, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1AU

Rated 5 on February 5.

Rated 5 on February 5.

5. The Queens Hotel, Central Beach, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 5LB

Rated 5 on February 5.

Rated 5 on February 2.

6. The Royal Oak, Garstang Road South, Wesham, Preston, PR4 3BL

Rated 5 on February 2.

