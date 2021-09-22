Staycation boom in Blackpool sees one accommodation firm raise a glass to jobs

Self-catering holiday accommodation provider Blackpool Resort is toasting the summer after its latest expansion allowed it to create jobs and offer guests a new bespoke drinks service.

Blackpool Resort has created 24 new jobs since March 2021 and has plans to further expand its property portfolio after witnessing strong demand for quality family accommodation.

The company recently secured a premises licence for its Blackpool Resort Coffee Lounge which is next to its Reads Court apartments just off Central Drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Resort has created jobs thanks to the staycation effect and obtained a drinks licence at its cafe. Pictured left to right are: Seated: David Edwards, partner at Harrison Drury; Mandy Hall, assistant manager at Blackpool Resort and general manager Mark Brockbank; Standing: Malcolm Ireland, head of leisure and licensing at Harrison Drury.

This has allowed it to create a safe and relaxing space for guests to enjoy a drink and other refreshments, as well as offer alcohol packages for guests to consume in their property during their stay.

The company offers three and four-star accommodation for families and couples across 60 self-contained apartments and eight houses. During peak holiday months, Blackpool Resort caters for 340 guests a day.

Mark Brockbank, general manager, said: “Footfall in Blackpool is reportedly up 120 per cent this summer and demand for self-catering accommodation like ours has gone through the roof, so these are exciting times for us.

“All our properties are within walking distance of our Blackpool Resort Coffee Lounge and so being able to offer alcoholic drink options has enabled us to create a relaxed space for guests to enjoy both during the day and in the evenings, while the accommodation drinks packages allow us to offer something a little more personalised to what you would get with a typical self-catering property.”

Mark, who enjoyed a 20-year career in hotel management before joining Blackpool Resort, added: “We had six directly employed staff in March this year and now we have 30. It’s been great to see the Blackpool tourism industry getting back on its feet and doing what it does best, which is providing great holidays and experiences.”

The company secured its premises licence with help from the team at Lancashire-based law firm Harrison Drury solicitors.

David Edwards, partner at Harrison Drury, said: “Mark’s passion for the Blackpool tourism industry is inspiring. He wants the resort to succeed and become known not just for its many attractions but also the quality of its holiday accommodation. Having the ability to offer drinks packages to guests is a fantastic idea that can help the business stand out.”

Malcolm Ireland, head of leisure and licensing at Harrison Drury, added: “The hospitality sector is emerging from the toughest time it has have ever endured, but out of every challenge comes new opportunities.

"Blackpool Resort is fantastic example of a leisure and hospitality business that is innovating to maximise the post-lockdown boom, but also what has been a longer-term growth in domestic tourism.”