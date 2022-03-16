It is one of 69 HSBC outlets around the country shutting later this year under what the company terms its “transformation programme” and it will welcome customers for the last time on September 22.

Housed in a distinctive Grade II-listed building, topped by a landmark clock in St Annes Square, the branch was formerly the Midland Bank dates from 1908 and the next nearest branch after the closure will be Blackpool.

Its closure follows that of TSB from St Annes in 2020 and will leave the town with four banks – NatWest, Barclays, Santander and the Halifax, plus the Skipton Building Society.

The HSBC branch in St Annes

Neighbouring Lytham has just Lloyds remaining after Santander there closed last year and other Fylde coast towns, in common with the rest of the country, have seen branches closed in recent years.

HSBC says its decision to re-shape the network and invest in a wider package of support and different formats follows an increasing preference for mobile and online banking, which has accelerated since the start of the pandemic.

Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC UK Branch Network, said: “The way people bank is changing - something the pandemic has accelerated.

"Our branches continue to support people with their more complex banking needs, but the way we can do this has also evolved, with the addition of banking hubs, community pop ups and continued use of the Post Office network.

"Rather than a one-size fits all branch approach, it’s an approach built around the way different customers are choosing to bank in different areas.

“We know that the majority of our customers have a preference to do much of their day-to-day banking online or via mobile, so we’re removing locations where we have another branch nearby, and where there is a significant reduction in customers using face-to-face branch servicing.

"This will enable us to invest in locations where our customers are continuing to utilise the branch network, including updating technology and refurbishing branches.”