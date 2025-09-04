Scope: major charity to close 56 shops across the UK this year – the full list of affected locations
- Scope is set to close 56 charity shops across England and Wales in 2025
- Rising online shopping and the cost of living crisis are key reasons for closures
- Five more stores are scheduled to shut before the end of September
- Many staff and locations have already been taken over by World UK CIC
- The closures affect almost half of Scope’s total high street branches
Shoppers who love browsing charity shops may need to act fast.
Major disability-focused charity Scope is set to close 56 of its stores across England and Wales this year, after a difficult period for high street retailers.
The closures, which come amid rising online shopping and the ongoing cost of living crisis, are affecting almost half of Scope’s total branches.
Earlier this year, Scope closed 50 shops, with many staff members and locations taken over by World UK CIC. Now, a new wave of closures includes five further locations scheduled to shut their doors before the end of September.
Debbie Boylen, Scope’s head of retail, said: “We never take the decision to close our stores lightly. For our team members and volunteers, it’s more than just a job.
“We know they feel passionately about playing their part in our work to create an equal future with disabled people, and our decision does not reflect their hard work or dedication to Scope.”
The full list of Scope charity shops closing:
A fresh wave of closures will see five more locations close their doors by the end of September.
Stores in Bishop’s Stortford, Huntingdon, and Newmarket will all trade for the final time on Saturday, September 6. Two more – Beverley in East Yorkshire and Fleet in Hampshire – are set to close on Saturday, September 27.
Scope stores already closed in 2025:
- Amersham
- Atherstone
- Bangor
- Barking
- Beckenham
- Bexhill
- Birkenhead
- Bishop Auckland
- Blyth
- Bridgwater
- Bromley
- Burton
- Burton
- Bury
- Camborne
- Castleford
- Devizes
- Dewsbury
- Eastbourne
- Erdington
- Exmouth
- Gillingham High Street
- Gosport
- Halstead
- Haywards Heath
- Hertford
- Hinkley
- Hove George
- Kendal
- Lewisham
- Mitcham
- New Milton
- Newport
- Nuneaton
- Orpington
- Parkstone
- Petersfield
- Portsmouth
- Rochdale
- Scarborough
- Scunthorpe
- Shirley (Southampton)
- Skipton
- Southampton (Portswood Road)
- Taunton
- Wednesbury
- Welling
- West Hampstead
- Workington
- Worthing
While the closures mark the end of an era for many local high streets, Scope says the charity remains committed to supporting disabled people and hopes the transition will strengthen its services for the future.
