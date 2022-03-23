Paul Robinson has joined the park’s senior management team. as Director of Health, Safety and Environment, bringing with him more than 20 years’ experience gained within the civils, oil and gas, renewables and nuclear sectors.

During his career, Paul has held several senior management roles, including Group HSEQ Director and Head of HSEQ. He has led health, safety and environmental management across large global operations and multi-billion dollar projects, which required him to work in Dubai, Qatar, Paris and Norway.

Having completed his studies in health, safety and environmental management at Nottingham Trent University, Paul went on to complete a law degree, at Liverpool John Moores University.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Robinson has joined Blackpool Pleasure Beach's senior management team. as Director of Health, Safety and Environment

In 2016, he was appointed a Fellow of the International Institute of Risk and Safety Management, and soon after appointed to the role of Vice Chairman of the Midlands Branch of IIRSM.

Having spent many years advising and training senior management teams in various countries, Paul now shares his knowledge by mentoring graduates and established professionals, who are beginning their health and safety careers.

On joining Blackpool Pleasure Beach he said: "I am delighted to join a global icon. I will work with the board to deliver continuous improvements in health, safety and environmental management across the business for the benefit of all stakeholders."

The Blackpool Pleasure Beach said he is joining the group during a very exciting time with two major new projects launching in 2022.

The Big One ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach / view

This Spring the UK’s first and only double launch rollercoaster ICON is getting twisted with ENSŌ. In a first for Europe, ICON’s rear seats have been adapted so that riders can spin and twist freely during the ride’s existing duration.

In addition, the famous Valhalla ride is back and reimagined for the 2022 summer season at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.