A bar in Blackpool has got you covered if you are looking for a cheap meal out.

Bargain hunters rejoice! Revolution has relaunched its £2.99 meal deal for those looking for a treat this January that doesn't break the bank.

Available Sunday to Friday until the end of the month, diners can choose from a range of classic dishes.

These include pizza, burgers and fries, a wrap, fish and chips, a fresh Asian salad and a chocolate Brownie.

Customers can also add add a soft drink for an additional £1.50, Red Bull for £1.75 or a bottle of Heineken for £2.

This follows the success of last summer's launch which received rave reviews on social media from customers.

“Couldn’t believe the value. Fish and chips on a Sunday afternoon cost us just £2.99 each and it was fantastic," one person wrote.

Another added: "£2.99 for a wrap and chips – that’s better than Maccies."