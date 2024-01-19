Revolution in Blackpool launches £2.99 meal deal that's 'cheaper than Tesco'
A bar in Blackpool has got you covered if you are looking for a cheap meal out.
Bargain hunters rejoice! Revolution has relaunched its £2.99 meal deal for those looking for a treat this January that doesn't break the bank.
Available Sunday to Friday until the end of the month, diners can choose from a range of classic dishes.
These include pizza, burgers and fries, a wrap, fish and chips, a fresh Asian salad and a chocolate Brownie.
Customers can also add add a soft drink for an additional £1.50, Red Bull for £1.75 or a bottle of Heineken for £2.
This follows the success of last summer's launch which received rave reviews on social media from customers.
“Couldn’t believe the value. Fish and chips on a Sunday afternoon cost us just £2.99 each and it was fantastic," one person wrote.
Another added: "£2.99 for a wrap and chips – that’s better than Maccies."
The offer will be available in all bars (excluding Albert Dock and the offer is £4.99 in Cambridge and London).