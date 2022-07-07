The Longlands Inn and Restaurant at Tewitfield, near Carnforth, has undergone a £450,000 transformation this spring and, since reopening, has catered for more than 12,000 covers, up 300 compared to the same period in 2021.

The canal-side inn and restaurant says it is currently on course for a record year.

By converting the previous function suite into a larger space for diners – the Lapwing Bar and Dining Room – The Longlands is able to cater for an additional 30-40 covers per sitting.

The Longlands Inn and Restaurant near Carnforth has undergone a £450,000 refurbishment

Read more:

Head chef Mark Swanton’s kitchen has had a complete refurbishment with a new layout and equipment and has been opened for diners to see his team at work.

It also has a new bistro-style coffee area serving speciality coffee from Atkinsons of Lancaster and freshly made cakes and desserts.

In the new-look Lapwing Bar and Dining Room, named after the area’s most charismatic birds, a custom-designed curved wooden bar with marble effect surface spans the entire bar area.

Inside the revamped Longlands Inn and Restaurant

Handmade by Lancashire’s Paul Case Furniture, the bar is complemented by a similarly bespoke wine station.

Throughout the refurbishment, owners, the Robinson family, said they were careful to maintain the much-loved character of the traditional coaching inn.

Local artwork on the walls features hot air balloons taking off over Kirkby Lonsdale and steam trains at the famous Carnforth station, to Morecambe Bay sunsets and the striking colours of local birdlife in flight across Lancaster canal.

The Longlands refurbishment is just the start of a wider five-year programme of investment from the group of family-owned Inn and Restaurants, which also includes Plato’s in Kirkby Lonsdale and The New Inn at Yealand.

Co-owner, Fiona Robinson, third left, and the Longlands team

A second phase of exterior work at The Longlands is due to be completed by September, followed by two new bedrooms increasing the number of rooms to 13.

Co-owner, Fiona Robinson said: “This is by far the biggest investment we have made at The Longlands, so it’s been really exciting seeing everything come together and everyone’s reaction to the changes.

"The Longlands is the hub of the marina and canal complex, and a popular meeting place for locals and tourists, and people can’t believe it’s the same place!