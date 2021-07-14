Questions asked about plans for £45m Blackpool attraction that would halve Stanley Park Golf Course

The £45m scheme, which attracted 288 objections when it went before the council’s planning committee, also includes up to 250 holiday lodges on the site but will mean the loss of nine of the 18 holes at the course and open green space near East Park Drive.

The plans have been stalled by the year of coronavirus lockdowns and now Coun Tony Williams has said the hiatus should be used for a re-think.

But Blackpool Council has said no changes will be made to the golf course until the full details of the scheme had been seen and approved by the planning committee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanley Park golf course is at the centre of a controversial plan for a new attraction for Blackpool

He said: “It’s been sometime since Blackpool Council have provided an update on the intended development on the east side of the golf course.

“The official handover of the land is due to take place in September this year. When that happens this important green area will no longer be part of the golf course.

“The development company (Holmes Investment Properties) had scheduled to present their planning application in May this year, however it’s now July and nothing further seems to have progressed. In their annual return the company has stated that Covid has affected their performance and activity over the last 18 months so this may well be the reason for the delay.

“Most people in Blackpool are against this development going ahead, so it would come as welcome news if the delay means the council has had a change of heart or that the scheme is no longer viable.

Coun Tony Williams whose Conservative group oppose the plans to replace nine holes of Stanley Park Golf Course with an Adrenaline World attraction and holiday lodges

“Along with others the Conservative group on Blackpool Council have continued to actively lobby against this development and questioned the viability of the scheme plus the loss of a treasured area of green space.

“Whatever the situation the council has ignored the folks of the town who need to know exactly what’s happening otherwise we are in danger of losing this valuable piece of land and part of the golf course forever by another behind closed doors sign off.”

He said Covid had disrupted much business but elsewhere in Blackpool new building and projects were still carrying on.

But he said there had been a “roar of silence on one of the most controversial land deals in the history of the town”.

Abseiling cold be one of the activities at Adrenaline World along with zip wires

He added: “I want The council to ditch this Holiday Park development idea once and for all, or to move it somewhere else, before the September deadline arrives and it’s too late.”

But Blackpool council has said it was too early to say that a £45m Adrenaline World attraction on Stanley Park golf course was unviable.

A council spokesman said: “The granting of a lease will not automatically change the status of the east side of the golf course. It is our understanding that no changes will commence to this area of the course unless and until planning is approved for the development.

“The full development proposals have not yet been shared publicly and this is the next step of the process that we understand will happen in the very near future.

“It is true that COVID has caused a delay to many developments right across the country and this one is no exception.

“As the detailed proposals have not been released it is difficult to see how anyone can draw any conclusion about the scheme’s impact or viability.

“There will be a full consultation on this development both before and after the planning application is submitted we hope that everyone will reserve judgement until they see what is actually being proposed rather than continuously speculating.