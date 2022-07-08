Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday.
Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
Her father Paolo added: “This cafe was opened in 1939, the week before the Second World War, by my grandfather.
As he unveiled a plaque to mark the building’s 125th anniversary, he said: “I’m so glad to have had this all-too-brief opportunity to join you today.
Before his ice cream, Charles visited the neighbouring Winter Gardens where he praised volunteers working to restore the theatre.
“As somebody who, I’m afraid, has a terrible weakness for trying to rescue heritage buildings of all kinds around this country and elsewhere with varying degrees of success, because you know as well as I do how much of a challenge it is to marshal all the resources and everything else to be able to bring these remarkable places back to life for the sake of local people and for so many valuable uses.
“I do greatly admire people like yourselves who are so passionate that you won’t give up, you manage to battle on and never take no for an answer.”
