The major overhaul of the site in Blackpool Road near Deepdale, will include a spacious showroom and hi-tech motor repair centre.

Lookers said the revamp aims to be bright, modern and built to exacting Volkswagen standards, and that the new-look dealership is set to open to the public in June ahead of an official launch event, with sales and service departments functioning as normal throughout the build.

The company said that with scope to showcase 10 new Volkswagen vehicles inside and 160 new and used cars in an enhanced outdoor display area, the upgraded dealership, complete with additional office space, will allow Lookers’ 50-strong staff to deliver more for its new and existing customers.

Lookers is redeveloping its Preston dealership. Pictured are Andreas Solomi, Elaine Rawlinson and Mike Pollitt from Lookers Volkswagen Preston, along with Paul Rigby from STP Limited and Matty Anderson from M3 Civils Limited

Lookers Volkswagen’s growing fleet division will also be incorporated within its new Preston home.

The firm said the site in the Ribbleton area, advances Lookers’ drive towards full sustainability with the addition of 15 new electric vehicle charging points for customer use, along with a further three in the upgraded workshop.

Lookers Volkswagen franchise director, John Cuthbertson, said: “We’re really excited for our customers and staff with the big changes coming at Lookers Volkswagen Preston as we continue to focus on the things that matter most to us – delivering service excellence for all customers, investing in jobs and in our local community and moving steadily towards a more sustainable future for everyone.

“Our customers have been at the heart of this transformation and our promise to deliver a new, showcase location where they can enjoy this best-selling UK brand.”

Lookers' revamped Preston centre will be open in June

New features at the redeveloped dealership include spacious consultation rooms and a welcoming hospitality area with WiFi and Apple TV for customer use in addition to a newly-equipped workshop with 10 ramps for MOT testing and servicing.

Duncan McPhee, chief operation officer at Lookers, said: “This investment is great news for Lookers and for our customers in Preston and the wider area. The major refurbishment reflects our commitment to investing and to