Preston IT consultant launches new instant messaging app for businesses

Ishaq Vaez, from New Hall Lane, a freelance IT consultant with more than 16 years of experience in IT and software, first came up with the idea for a more secure, private, messaging app in 2017, and assembled a team to bring it to reality.

He said: “Chazbiz is a British instant messaging app, but it works in a different way fromWhatsApp.

“It is strongly driven by privacy and to avoid scams. You have to log in first with your email address and password, then activate your comm vi email and we can use two factor authentication.

Ishaq Vaez who has launched a new messaging app called Chazbiz

“It’s encrypted and we have a secure server to store messages until delete the chat from your phone.

“I designed it for businesses to chat with employees, but it can be used for personal chats too.”

Because it is not reliant on an individual sim card, chats can be accessed from any android or Apple phone.

Ishaq, 33, who went to Christ The King High School before studying IT and working for a variety of employees including the NHS, DWP and private companies, said he was proud that it was a Preston-based company.

The logo for the new app

He said: “The application is totally free for everyday social users however we so offer a business package together with the option of having the app as a white label dedicated to a business designed for employee use.