Preston-based Bowker Motorrad back on the starting grid for superbike championship

Bowker Motorrad BMW in Preston has confirmed its sixth successive year in partnership with North West-based PR Racing for the 2022 season.

This season represents the Liverpool team’s 21st season in the British Superbike Championship; this year the team is entering three riders instead of two for the first time.

For Bowker Motorrad BMW, John Nichol said: “The partnership between Bowker Motorrad and PR Racing has evolved over the years. It’s a friendship first and foremost. We even joined the team in Spain for their end of season test.

Motorrad BMW in Preston is to sponsor British Superbike racing team PR Racing for 2022 Pictured left to right are John Nichol (Head Of Business – Bowker), Dan Jones (Rider), Julian Mosquera (Team Owner – PR Racing), Dan Linfoot (Rider), Joe Jameson (Team Manager - PR Racing), Frazer Rogers (Rider), John Jameson (Team Principal – PR Racing)

"Throughout the season, our staff and customers enjoy unrivalled access to the paddocks and a North West team competing in one of the most competitive superbike championships in the world.

“Last year we were proud to be working alongside the team as they celebrated their 20th Anniversary competing in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship. It was an amazing achievement and we hope there will be many more reasons to celebrate this season.”

The BMW Motorrad partnership agreement comes as PR Racing unveiled their riders for this season. The new line-up includes one of the championship’s most experienced riders in Dan Linfoot who has more than 240 career starts and 16 podium finishes in the BSB Championship. Dan will ride alongside Fraser Rogers and Dan Jones.

Julian Mosquera, team director, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with our friends at Bowker Motorrad BMW once again this season. Like title partner iForce and Lloyd and Jones, our partners have stayed with us over many seasons. And that solid foundation of support helps to make us even more competitive.”

“With three riders this season we’ll have a strong line up on the grid. To have secured a rider with such a high pedigree as Dan Linfoot is great for the team. He has proven he can be a force to be reckoned with and with the package we are putting together, Dan should have a great season and take the team to the next level.”