Plans are submitted for food and drink hub at former police station in Poulton

Last year, residents were able to get a look at the ambitious plans to develop the old police station, which closed in 2018, into an artisan food hall.

The site was bought by Choice Hotels in February and the company aims to create Bobby’s Yard, offering top local, independent food and drink.

A public consultation event was held at the building in November to let people see the plans in detail.

Plans of how it could look in Poulton

The existing station building and its historic features are set to be retained and business space for independent delis, cafes or food and beverage retailers will be created at the front of the building with outdoor seating overlooking market square.

Entrance to the food hall will be through the prominent station archway and the owners say the existing street scene will remain largely unchanged.

The remainder of the station is to be refurbished and external ancillary buildings at the rear of the station are to be demolished to make way for a 120 cover dining courtyard.

Set around the courtyard will be several ‘market stalls’ for food and beverage operators and a first-floor mezzanine will offer additional seating and stalls. A spokesman for Choice Hotels said “Poulton is a place where we have been looking to invest for some time, however finding the right property was key.

The station closed in 2018

“The former police station is an exciting site at the heart of Poulton’s town centre and will allow us to be fully immersed in the Poulton community.”

Plans come from Stanton Andrews who designed the award-winning Bowland Food Hall at Holmes Mill, Clitheroe.