Peacocks fashion retailer opens new store in Cleveleys town centre
Fashion retailer Peacocks opened its new store in Cleveleys town centre today (Friday, July 7).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST
The new store opened its doors at 9am after taking over the former M&Co unit in Victoria Road West.
It will open from 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.
The new store is already advertising 30% off selected lines of ladieswear and ‘holiday essentials’ from just £3.
It is the second Peacocks store on the Fylde Coast – the other branch can be found in Lord Street, Fleetwood. There is also a store in Church Street, Poulton.