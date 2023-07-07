The new store opened its doors at 9am after taking over the former M&Co unit in Victoria Road West.

It will open from 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The new store is already advertising 30% off selected lines of ladieswear and ‘holiday essentials’ from just £3.

Fashion retailer Peacocks opened its new store in Victoria Street West, Cleveleys today (Friday, July 7). (Photo by Kevin Littlewood)

It is the second Peacocks store on the Fylde Coast – the other branch can be found in Lord Street, Fleetwood. There is also a store in Church Street, Poulton.

The new Peacocks store in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys will open from 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays. (Photo by Kevin Littlewood)