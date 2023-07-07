News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension

Peacocks fashion retailer opens new store in Cleveleys town centre

Fashion retailer Peacocks opened its new store in Cleveleys town centre today (Friday, July 7).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST

The new store opened its doors at 9am after taking over the former M&Co unit in Victoria Road West.

It will open from 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new store is already advertising 30% off selected lines of ladieswear and ‘holiday essentials’ from just £3.

Fashion retailer Peacocks opened its new store in Victoria Street West, Cleveleys today (Friday, July 7). (Photo by Kevin Littlewood)Fashion retailer Peacocks opened its new store in Victoria Street West, Cleveleys today (Friday, July 7). (Photo by Kevin Littlewood)
Fashion retailer Peacocks opened its new store in Victoria Street West, Cleveleys today (Friday, July 7). (Photo by Kevin Littlewood)
Most Popular

It is the second Peacocks store on the Fylde Coast – the other branch can be found in Lord Street, Fleetwood. There is also a store in Church Street, Poulton.

The new Peacocks store in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys will open from 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays. (Photo by Kevin Littlewood)The new Peacocks store in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys will open from 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays. (Photo by Kevin Littlewood)
The new Peacocks store in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys will open from 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays. (Photo by Kevin Littlewood)
The new Peacocks store in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys is advertising 30% off selected lines of ladieswear and ‘holiday essentials’ from just £3. (Photo by Kevin Littlewood)The new Peacocks store in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys is advertising 30% off selected lines of ladieswear and ‘holiday essentials’ from just £3. (Photo by Kevin Littlewood)
The new Peacocks store in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys is advertising 30% off selected lines of ladieswear and ‘holiday essentials’ from just £3. (Photo by Kevin Littlewood)
Related topics:CleveleysLord StreetFleetwoodPoulton