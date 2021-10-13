Opening date confirmed for new B&M in Bispham

The discount retailer will officially open its new store in Holyoke Avenue on Tuesday, October 26.

The opening comes just a month after the new Aldi supermarket next door welcomed its first customers on September 23.

The two stores have divided the 20,000sq ft retail unit formerly occupied by Poundstretcher, which closed in February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B&M will officially open its new store next to Aldi in Holyoke Avenue on Tuesday, October 26. Pic: James Howarth

A B&M spokesman said: "We look forward to welcoming customers to our new B&M in Bispham, Blackpool, where shoppers can complete their weekly shop for the best possible price.

"You can pick up your favourite brands in our selections of food, drink, wine, beer, baby food, pet food and much more besides, without breaking the bank.

"We also stock superb health and beauty products, toys, games, DIY products, homeware, electricals, gifts and seasonal products, so you can fulfil all of your household and lifestyle needs under one roof.

"We’re located very close to Layton Station - just a five minute walk up Bispham Road.

B&M and Aldi have moved into the retail unit formerly occupied by Poundstretcher in Holyoke Avenue, which closed in February 2021. Pic: James Howarth

"If you’re travelling by car, simply head east along Warbreck Hill Road, then go straight on over the crossroads with Bispham Road and Plymouth Road to follow Holyoake Avenue. You’ll see our turn-off immediately on your right.

"There’s plenty of parking on-site, or you can catch the number 9 bus from Buchanan Street towards Cleveleys, alighting at Holyoake Avenue after about 9 minutes.

"There are also regular trains to the nearby Layton station from various locations, including Blackpool North and Poulton-le-Fylde."