The team from Hays Travel have opened their new Clifton Street agency in Lytham, the only Hays shop in the area that was not previously a Thomas Cook.

Laura Hedhli, who was taken on along with colleague Samantha Holford by Hays Travel after Thomas Cook went bust in October 2019, said they were delighted to be back in town.

She said: “We have been closed since the end of September when the lease ended on the original shop further up Clifton Street. Now we have moved nearby, to where the Greggs shop used to be.

Hays Travel has opened in Lytham. Pictured L-R Simone Anderson, James Bailey, Claire McCooke, Samantha Holford, Alanis Capper and Laura Hedhli.

"During lockdown we worked from home, but since then I worked at the St Annes and Kirkham branches. But now we are back with a new team of four who have started over the past couple of months.

"We are all really excited, it has been a long six months. We have a lot of loyal customers and are looking forward to meeting them again and new faces too.”

She said that some people preferred to deal face to face with a travel agent while booking holidays and some did not want to travel out of the area.

She added: "We deal with hundreds of different operators because we are an independent travel agents so we can offer holidays and cruises anywhere.

"We have seen a lot of Spain and Greece bookings come through and a lot of people are looking for late bookings now, in April and May, now that people are allowed to travel again.

"I think that’s why Manchester has been so busy just now, because people are all wanting to travel again, but they have forgotten what its like and that’s why its been taking longer through security.

"But we can book fast passes through security which helps speed things along. people go down a different queue.

