NHS staff get free wellbeing sessions from Preston company

The free appointments were delivered by YOLO Wellbeing across hospital trusts in Lancashire, Manchester, and Liverpool.

Designed to help improve physical and mental stress, the YOLO Experience allows staff to take 20 minutes away from the workplace to relax and receive a therapeutic head, neck and shoulder massage in a mobile, sensory, calm space which is brought to the work premises.

Launched in 2019, YOLO Wellbeing was shut down for most of the pandemic, founder Cheryle Britton said: “Initially, I was devastated by the impact COVID had on my business but seeing what NHS staff and other frontline workers were dealing with I quickly realised how lucky I was and that I wanted to do something to help.

Preston-based YOLO Wellbeing has been offering free head massage sessions to NHS staff

“It has been really rewarding to be able to give something back to staff at the NHS, they have done a fantastic job. The YOLO Experience is designed to help boost morale while offering some relief from physical and mental stress so it’s great to hear the staff say they’ve benefited from their experience.”

She said anxiety, stress, and depression were the most common, consistently reported reasons for absence, followed by musculoskeletal injury.

In feedback, NHS staff said the experience improved their mood and boosted energy levels; 76 per cent claimed that it helped reduce their stress levels.

Jane Mullin, deputy director of Workforce and Innovation at The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust, said: “YOLO Wellbeing was just what the staff a needed.

Cheryle Britton of YOLO Wellbeing

"The 20-minute sessions were perfect for staff and by the end of the day we had a waiting list so could have repeated the day.”

all over again.”