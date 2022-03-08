Next is to open a new store at this shopping centre

UK fashion and home retailer Next has signed a new 10-year lease with Trafford Centre to create a large, new store, expected to open in November 2022.

By Tim Gavell
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 3:53 pm

The new store will significantly upsize the brand’s presence in the centre, bringing its fashion, beauty and home offering together in a single 65,000 sq ft store.

Mike Barrow, Area Manager at Next, said: “At Next we are excited to be able to bring all of our products together in one destination within the Trafford Centre.

"This is a really exciting opportunity for Next and will ensure we are able to provide a better product offering and, more importantly, the best customer service within Trafford Centre.”

Rhys Evans, director of asset management at shopping centre operator, Pradera Lateral, said: “This is a significant signing for us and an exciting step for everyone involved.

The new store will dramatically increase Next’s presence and impact on the mall and provide a seamless customer experience.”

