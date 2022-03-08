Next is to open a new store at this shopping centre

The new store will significantly upsize the brand’s presence in the centre, bringing its fashion, beauty and home offering together in a single 65,000 sq ft store.

Mike Barrow, Area Manager at Next, said: “At Next we are excited to be able to bring all of our products together in one destination within the Trafford Centre.

"This is a really exciting opportunity for Next and will ensure we are able to provide a better product offering and, more importantly, the best customer service within Trafford Centre.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fashion in interiors retailer Next is to open a bigger shop at the Trafford Centre

Rhys Evans, director of asset management at shopping centre operator, Pradera Lateral, said: “This is a significant signing for us and an exciting step for everyone involved.