Next is to open a new store at this shopping centre
UK fashion and home retailer Next has signed a new 10-year lease with Trafford Centre to create a large, new store, expected to open in November 2022.
The new store will significantly upsize the brand’s presence in the centre, bringing its fashion, beauty and home offering together in a single 65,000 sq ft store.
Mike Barrow, Area Manager at Next, said: “At Next we are excited to be able to bring all of our products together in one destination within the Trafford Centre.
"This is a really exciting opportunity for Next and will ensure we are able to provide a better product offering and, more importantly, the best customer service within Trafford Centre.”
Rhys Evans, director of asset management at shopping centre operator, Pradera Lateral, said: “This is a significant signing for us and an exciting step for everyone involved.
The new store will dramatically increase Next’s presence and impact on the mall and provide a seamless customer experience.”