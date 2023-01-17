The scheme, which will see a former shop in Cedar Square redeveloped, was approved using delegated powers with planning officers saying it complied with policies which supported “introducing quality cafes and restaurants to develop a cafe culture.”

Information supplied on behalf of the applicant Zoe Forrest says: “We will be serving continental lunches such as luxury baguettes and charcuterie boards including a wide variety of cured meats and cheeses from all over Europe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also proposed to hold specialist wine tasting evenings and to create ” a true specialist wine bar concentrating first and foremost on wines” with guest sommeliers from across the UK.

Planning permission for a new wine bar in Cedar Square has been granted by Blackpool Council

The bar hopes to target theatre goers and visitors to the nearby Winter Gardens by offering pre-show refreshments.

The planning statement adds: “We are going to be aiming for a little higher than usual age group to many town centre bars, looking at middle age plus age groups with our products we will be selling, and softer jazz style background music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our business model is compared to that of the tasteful wine bars around the Soho and Mayfair areas of London, bringing something stylish, classy and completely different to the town centre of Blackpool.”

Planning permission was approved for the change of use of the property from retail to cafe/bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission for a new wine bar in Cedar Square has been granted by Blackpool Council

The proposal includes no external alterations, with internal changes including the addition of a ground-floor bar and an upgrade of the existing kitchen. The first-floor will provide a single toilet, function room, office space and stock room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In making their decision, planners said in a report: “The focus would primarily be on serving wines, with extensive wine menus and evening wine tasting events.

“The proposed use clearly would not represent a typical bar or pub use, although it is acknowledged that the exact nature of the use is beyond planning control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nevertheless given its size, it is unlikely to operate as such.”