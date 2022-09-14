New Skechers store to open in Blackpool's Houndshill Shopping Centre
A new Skechers store is coming to Blackpool’s Houndshill Shopping Centre.
By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:55 am
Updated
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:56 am
The American footwear brand has taken over the unit formerly occupied by Toy King, next to Warren James jewellers.
An opening date has not been confirmed at this stage, but recruitment is under way and shopfitters are busy at work inside the unit.
“Coming soon,” a notice says, along with an email address for those interested in working at the new store.
At present, the closest Skechers stores are in Manchester’s Church Street, the Trafford Centre, Liverpool ONE and Cheshire Oaks.