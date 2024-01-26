Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coral Island is saying goodbye to Peggy's Snack Bar in 2024 to make way for a new restaurant which is set to open in early February.

What will the new restaurant be called?

The new restaurant will be called Coral Harbour Kitchen and Bar.

A piratical food hall and street food market, Coral Harbour Kitchen and Bar is a family-friendly venue with a wide range of dishes and cuisines from all around the world.

What will the new restaurant offer?

Coral Harbour Kitchen and Bar will offer old family favourites to oriental and Mediterranean dishes, drinks and desserts

Coral Harbour Kitchen and Bar is set to open in early February

Menu items include award-winning fish and chips, wok-fried noodles and egg-fried rice with a range of toppings, tasty bao buns, burgers, spit-roasted chicken, pasta and more.

There will also be a wide selection of sweet treats from ice creams, candy floss, doughnuts, and more.

Will the Kids Eat Free offer still be available?

Yes, Coral Harbour Kitchen and Bar is included in the Kids Eat Free offer.

Children aged under 10 can receive a free kids; meal with each paid adult meal.

The menu offers a selection of kid's favourites including fish and chips, burgers, penne pasta, chicken nuggets and hot dogs.

Will the restaurant serve breakfast?

It’s always a great idea to grab a hearty breakfast to get you prepared for adventures, and you can be sure of that at Coral Harbour Kitchen and Bar.

Serving until 11 am, you can order from a packed breakfast menu, including a traditional full English.

What has Coral Island said about the new restaurant?

A spokesperson for Coral Island said: "At Coral Island, we've always been proud of going the extra mile to ensure families have a fantastic selection of eateries to choose from when they visit Blackpool.

