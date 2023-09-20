A popular chippy chain famous for its meal deals has opened a brand new fish and chip shop in Preston.

Seniors – which has nine chip shops across Blackpool and the Fylde – opened its 10th store in Ingol today (Wednesday, September 20).

Alastair Horabin, who owns the popular chain of chip shops, welcomed his first customers into the new shop in Granton Walk, off Tag Lane, at 11.30am.

Before the doors had even opened, there was a buzz of excitement as a queue formed outside this morning, with Alistair ushering customers inside early to save them from the rain.

Many will already be familiar with Senior’s Fish and Chips from visits to the seaside in Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lytham and St Annes, where Senior’s is regarded as one of the best chip shops on the Fylde Coast.

Seniors took over the former Ingol Fish & Chips shop earlier this year and Alastair has completely refurbished the store at a cost of £85,000, including a brand new kitchen and fryers.

But Alastair is also eager to make his mark on Preston – his wife’s hometown – and he has hired 12 new staff members from the local area to ensure the new Ingol shop is well-staffed during busy periods.

"This way, we will be in full control of the service we provide and can ensure that all orders are delivered on time,” says Alastair.

“It’ll also mean cheaper prices for everyone, as we won’t have JustEat adding on service charges."

He added: “We want to make a name for ourselves in Preston and I want Senior’s to be known for its quality and value for money”, says Alistair.

"Unlike some fish and chip shops, we're not looking to reinvent the wheel. I like to think we know our customers well and know what they want from a good fish and chip shop.

“From my experience, people want traditional and tasty fish and chips at a reasonable price, and meal deals that make a chip shop tea affordable for the family.

"That’s why, every day, we have a deal on – whether its our famous ‘Cheapy Tuesday’ deal or our ‘Saturday Savers’, there’s a deal for everyone.”

Why Preston?

Alastair said: "My wife is a Preston girl so we know the area well and I'm really happy that we’re bringing Senior’s to the city.

"I hope in the future we’ll see a little bit of growth here, and we might see Senior’s open further shops across the city in the years to come.

"I think there's a huge market for good fish and chips in Preston and there's great people that will love the brand and love the offers and the value for money that we do bring.”

In addition to Ingol, Seniors has nine other stores in Blackpool, Thornton, Lytham, St Anne's, Bispham, Poulton and Wesham.

Opening times

Senior’s in Ingol will open from 11.30am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday, and will be available for delivery from 11.30am to 3pm, and between 3.30pm and 8pm.

Deals, deals and more deals!

Cheapy Tuesday, £12 – 2 fish (regular haddock), 1 large chips, 2 large sides – every Tuesday lunch time & tea time (online, instore and delivered).

The Bargain Banger, £10 – 4 jumbo sausages, 2 large chips and 4 large sides

Saturday Saver, £20 – 2 fish (regular haddock), 2 large chips, 2 jumbo sausages and 2 large sides – every Saturday lunch time & tea time (online, instore and delivered).

Fish Special, £7 – 1 mini fish, 1 regular chips, 1 large side and a can.

Sausage Special, £5 – 1 jumbo sausage, 1 regular chips, 1 large side and a can.

Pie & Pudding Special, £6 – 1 pie or pudding, 1 regular chips, 1 large side and a can.