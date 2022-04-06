Justin Oliver has taken up the newly created position of chief investment officer of Canaccord Genuity Funds..

The company said that highly experienced investment professional, Justin joined Canaccord UK more than 20 years ago and has held the position of Deputy CIO of the central investment team since 2014.

In his new roles, Justin will report into Andy Finch, CEO of CGWM International.

The Canaccord Genuity Management building at Whitehills Blackpool

Canaccord Genuity Funds comprise a suite of five multi-manager funds with different levels of risk and return, as well as the Canaccord Genuity Global Equity Fund.

The firm said Justin had made a significant contribution towards the investment process and the CGWM business as a whole and his influence had strongly contributed to the success of the Canaccord Genuity Funds.

Andy Finch, chief executive of CGWM International, said “Justin brings a wealth of experience to this role and has already made a major contribution to the success of the Canaccord Genuity Funds business. In the last few years, we have established our firm as an outsourced investment partner of choice for financial advisers and the quality of our investment process has been key to achieving this.

"We look forward to building on the success of Canaccord Genuity Funds under Justin’s dedicated investment leadership.”

Canaccord offers wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries. Its Blackpool office is at the Whitehills Industrial Estate.

It’s last set of figures, for the third quarter of its financial year, showed an18.2 per cent rise in revenue.