National provider, Grain Connect is currently in the process of rolling out a full fibre broadband network to more than 50 towns and cities across the UK, as part of the first phase of a £200m investment, which will see the roll-out of a full fibre network to 400k premises.

Grain is now to work in Blackpool which it said was one of its key areas, building its own fibre optic network with a dedicated fibre cable direct to every home, meaning that homes don’t share fibres with their neighbours.

Roland Barzegar, chief financial officer at Grain Connect, said: “This 200m investment is a huge vote of confidence for our regional roll-out phases across the UK, and we can’t wait to bring super-fast, reliable, and affordable broadband packages to local communities.

“We recently introduced our Loyalty Price Promise, where at the end of their contract, we offer customers to renew on the same monthly price we advertise to new customers on their street. Showing that once you take out a contract with Grain, you will always have access to great pricing and your loyalty won’t be exploited. This is especially important to us now, with customers being impacted by the rising cost of living.”