New Frasers store opens at Houndshill Shopping Centre along with Flannels, Sports Direct, Game, and Evans Cycles departments
and live on Freeview channel 276
The megastore boasts a number of high street brands under one roof including Flannels, Sports Direct, Game, and Evans Cycles.
Doors opened at 9am and the store has launched straight into its Black Friday promotion, with deals to be found across the 100,000sq ft store, formerly home to Debenhams.
Debbs Lancelott, centre manager at Houndshill Shopping Centre, said: "We couldn't be more excited. This is a testament to our dedication to providing a vibrant and dynamic retail environment."
Cllr Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, added: "This store opening aligns perfectly with our ambitions to foster growth, create job opportunities for our residents, and enhance Blackpool's appeal as a high-quality shopping destination."