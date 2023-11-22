News you can trust since 1873
New Frasers store opens at Houndshill Shopping Centre along with Flannels, Sports Direct, Game, and Evans Cycles departments

Frasers opened the doors to its new Blackpool store in the Houndshill Shopping Centre today (Wednesday, November 22).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 11:22 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT
The megastore boasts a number of high street brands under one roof including Flannels, Sports Direct, Game, and Evans Cycles.

Doors opened at 9am and the store has launched straight into its Black Friday promotion, with deals to be found across the 100,000sq ft store, formerly home to Debenhams.

Debbs Lancelott, centre manager at Houndshill Shopping Centre, said: "We couldn't be more excited. This is a testament to our dedication to providing a vibrant and dynamic retail environment."

Frasers opened the doors to its new Blackpool store in the Houndshill Shopping Centre today (Wednesday, November 22)

Cllr Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, added: "This store opening aligns perfectly with our ambitions to foster growth, create job opportunities for our residents, and enhance Blackpool's appeal as a high-quality shopping destination."

