Frasers opened the doors to its new Blackpool store in the Houndshill Shopping Centre today (Wednesday, November 22).

The megastore boasts a number of high street brands under one roof including Flannels, Sports Direct, Game, and Evans Cycles.

Doors opened at 9am and the store has launched straight into its Black Friday promotion, with deals to be found across the 100,000sq ft store, formerly home to Debenhams.

Debbs Lancelott, centre manager at Houndshill Shopping Centre, said: "We couldn't be more excited. This is a testament to our dedication to providing a vibrant and dynamic retail environment."

