A new out of hours veterinary practice providing emergency care for all pets is to open in Blackpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Animal A&E will open its doors at the Hyperion Builings in Bristol Avenue, next to Moor Park in Bispham.

The urgent care clinic will be situated in a newly built small industrial unit and provide an out of hours service for veterinary practices in the resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Council granted permission to the applicant, Miss Deanne Kenworthy, 41, on Monday, October 9, for her to use the unit as a veterinary clinic.

The new out of hours vets will provide a range of urgent care services, including emergency surgery, critical care and hospitalisation. Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash

The life-saving out of hours service has already been welcomed by pet owners in Bispham. It will save those worried about their pets’ health from having to make the 60 mile round trip to Blackburn, where a number of veterinary practices on the Fylde Coast now send clients and their poorly pets out of hours.

After learning of the new A&E on Bispham Chat Facebook page, dog owner Pam Folley said: “This will be brilliant to have an emergency vet so near instead of being sent to Blackburn on a freezing, icy, foggy night with a very poorly dog.”

Louise Bamber agreed, saying how heartbroken she was after her rabbit died on the 45 minute drive to her emergency vets in Clayton-le-Dale, near Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is great news,” said Louise. “My rabbit was poorly and died as we waited in the emergency vets at Clayton-le-Dale. It’s too far away for an emergency for a lot of people.”

The new animal hospital will provide a range of services for pet owners including emergency surgery, critical care, ultrasound and x-rays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Knights also lost her poorly pet after she was unable to make the drive to East Lancashire out of hours.

“About time,” she said. “My poor Gizzi was in so much pain and I didn't drive and the nearest they gave me was Blackburn. Sadly my Gizzi didn't make it.”

An opening date has not been confirmed at this stage but the veterinary practice said it will be ‘opening soon’.

What services are available?

A new Animal A&E will open in Bristol Avenue, Bispham providing emergency out-of-hours care for people's pets

Advertisement Hide Ad

A banner fixed above the entrance of the new vets says it will provide a range of urgent care services, including emergency surgery, critical care and hospitalisation.

It will be kitted out with the latest high-tech equipment and feature its own in-house laboratory, enabling qualified staff to quickly carry out tests, x-rays and ultrasound on site.