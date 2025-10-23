Coin collectors and shoppers could soon spot a piece of royal history in their change 💷

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first-ever 5p coins featuring King Charles III’s portrait are now entering UK circulation

Around 23.2 million coins have been minted, marking the first 5p design change in 17 years

The reverse features an oak leaf design, symbolising the King’s environmental commitment

Coins will appear in change over the coming weeks via Post Office branches and banks

Special batches are being sent to Post Offices with ‘oak’ in their name or near famous trees

Keep your eyes peeled next time you pay with cash, because the first-ever 5p coins featuring the portrait of King Charles III are about to start turning up in tills, purses and pockets across the UK.

The Royal Mint has confirmed that 23.2 million new 5p coins are entering circulation from this week, marking the first design change for the tiny silver coin in 17 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For collectors and curious shoppers alike, it’s another chance to spot a piece of history in everyday change.

Vasanthi Balachandar, Branch Manager of Jubilee Oak Post Office, displays the first 5p coins bearing the portrait of King Charles III. Around 23.2 million coins have been minted, marking the first 5p design change in 17 years (Photo: Ian West/Royal Mint) | Ian West/Royal Mint

What do the new coins look like?

While the obverse (heads side) carries King Charles’s official portrait, the reverse side of the coin features a new oak leaf design, a nod to both Britain’s royal heritage and the King’s well-known passion for the environment.

The oak tree has long been associated with the monarchy and symbolises strength, endurance, and biodiversity in British woodlands.

Rebecca Morgan, the Royal Mint’s director of commemorative coin, said the new release “beautifully represents the deep connection between our monarchy and the natural world, reflecting King Charles III’s lifelong dedication to environmental conservation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “For many people, finding one of these special coins could be the beginning of a fascinating journey into the world of coin collecting.”

Why are the coins being released?

The Royal Mint said the 5p coins — dated October 2023 — are being produced due to increased demand for the denomination.

Small coins often wear out faster than larger ones, and with more people using cash again for budgeting purposes, the Mint is replenishing supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the King’s image first appeared on UK coinage in 2022, coins bearing his portrait still make up just 0.2% of the 24.6 billion coins currently in circulation.

This new release will help increase that share, joining the King Charles 50p and £1 coins already in people’s change.

Where to find the new King Charles 5p

The Royal Mint is distributing the new coins through Post Office branches and high street banks across the country, so the best chance of finding one is simply by using cash in everyday transactions over the coming weeks.

But some lucky areas will get an early or higher allocation. In a nod to the coin’s oak-inspired design, the Mint has sent special batches to Post Office branches with “oak” in their name or those located near well-known trees.

These include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Oaks Post Office, Dungannon (Northern Ireland)

Jubilee Oak, Braintree (Essex)

Oaktree Road, Southampton

Four Oaks, Sutton Coldfield (West Midlands)

County Oak, Brighton

Allerton Road (near the Allerton Oak), Liverpool

Newtown Post Office (Brimmon Oak), Powys

Larkhall Post Office (Cadzow Oaks), South Lanarkshire

Russell Hancock, the Post Office’s supply chain director, said: “We know many coin enthusiasts visit our branches, so we’re delighted that postmasters in these ‘oak’ locations will receive a special quantity.”

How long before one lands in your pocket?

According to the Royal Mint, the new coins are entering circulation from late October, and should begin appearing in wallets within the next few weeks, depending on how quickly they move through banks and retailers.

As with previous releases, some areas will see them sooner than others, but by early 2026, the Mint expects the new 5p to be widely distributed nationwide.

For now, both Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III coins remain legal tender, meaning old and new versions will circulate side by side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.