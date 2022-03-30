New 24-hour Burger King drive-through planned for Blackpool Asda car park

If approved, a brand new 24-hour Burger King will be built in the Asda car park in Cherry Tree Road, just a half-mile from McDonald’s, KFC and Subway at ‘Fat Man's Corner’ off Preston New Road.

The EG Group – owned by Blackburn’s billionaire Issa brothers (who also own Asda) – are behind the plans, which were submitted to Blackpool Council last week.

In their submissions, EG Group say the proposals are “tailored to the requirements of an incoming tenant”, but the identity of the drive-through chain is not named.

Planning documents do not reveal the identity of the fast-food restaurant will open at the Asda, but the design plans feature the same design and all the hallmarks of Burger King

However, in the plans submitted to Blackpool Council, the design documents feature all the familiar hallmarks of Burger King restaurants.

The EG Group is already one of the UK’s biggest operators of ‘food-to-go brands’, boasting the largest portfolio of KFC, Greggs and Starbucks franchises, as well as dozens of McDonald’s, Subway, Greggs and Burger King outlets.

The new drive-through will feature timber cladding with a ‘vintage-wood finish’ using the same materials as other newly built Burger Kings.

When it opens, the new restaurant will create as many as 20 to 30 full-time equivalent jobs, with the drive-through to operate 24 hours a day.

What the new Burger King in Cherry Tree Road might look like

It will include 21 parking spaces and two electric vehicle charging points, which will result in a reduction of 44 spaces for Asda shoppers.

The proposed drive-through will be situated to the southwest of the Asda store in an identical location to where planning permission was previously granted for a drive-thru coffee shop on the site.

The planning documents show that vehicular access to and from the Asda store will not be altered as a result of the new restaurant.

If planning permission is granted, it will be Blackpool’s first Burger King drive-through. The chain currently operates two takeaway and sit-in outlets in the resort – at the Pleasure Beach and the Food Court in Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Plans for a new drive-through fast-food restaurant in the car park of the Asda superstore in Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool

The EG Group and Burger King have been approached for comment.

The new drive-thru features the same design and cladding as Burger King restaurants