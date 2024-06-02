National Fish and Chips Day 2024: 25 of the best chippies on the Fylde coast to try

National Fish and Chips Day is an annual celebration dedicated to honouring the iconic British dish.

It showcases the unique combination of flaky fish, crispy batter, and fluffy chips that have become a culinary symbol of the United Kingdom.

It is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June each year, but this year it will be observed on June 6 to coincide with the D-Day 80 celebrations.

With no shortage of delicious chippies on the Fylde coast, we asked our readers for their recommendations.

In no particular order, here are 25 fish and chip shops you try

1 . Lily's Traditional Fish & Chips Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool."

2 . Kay's Fish & Chips Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DA | 4.7 out 5 (1,541 Google reviews) | "Nice atmosphere, plenty of seating, friendly staff and good quality food."

3 . No3 Chippy Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9AQ | 4.5 out of 5 (175 Google reviews) | "Fantastic quality, portion sizes and price, plus loads of food choices."

4 . Mr Chips Egerton Road, Blackpool, FY1 2NL | 4.5 out of 5 (61 Google reviews) | "Best chippy in town. Super friendly and A+ food. Can't ask for more."

5 . The Ferry Cafe The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF | 4.3 out of 5 (2,319 Google review) | "Great freshly cooked meal, quick service, good portion sizes and affordable."