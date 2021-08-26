How better to celebrate National Burger Day?

National Burger Day: These are the 10 best burger restaurants in and around Blackpool, according to Google reviews

How better to celebrate National Burger Day with lunch or tea at one of Blackpool's finest?

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 2:24 pm

We had a search on Google to find the most highly rated establishments according to the search engine's reviews.

Here's 10 restaurants that managed to score 4.5 stars or more out of 5:

What's your favourite burger bar in Blackpool? Let us know in the comments below!

1. Pastels - Burgers and Shakes

Pastels , 2 Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP - 4.5 out of 5 (309 reviews) "First time visiting, and it was a lovely experience. Staff were super friendly and the food was amazing."

Photo: Google

2. Backyard Burgers

Backyard Burgers, 278 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool, FY3 9JW - 4.8 out of 5 (17 reviews) "The quality of food from this place is amazing."

3. Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade Blackpool & £1 Burger Bar

Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade Blackpool & £1 Burger Bar, 6-8 Dale St, Blackpool, FY1 5AF - 4.8 out of 5 (74 reviews) "Have heard a lot about the famous £1 Burger so had to try it. I thought it was absolutely delicious."

4. The Stone Grill

The Stone Grill, 272-274 Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9HD - 4.6 out of 5 (778 reviews) "Quality food, excellent service, pleasant atmosphere, reasonably priced."

