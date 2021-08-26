National Burger Day: These are the 10 best burger restaurants in and around Blackpool, according to Google reviews

We had a search on Google to find the most highly rated establishments according to the search engine's reviews.

Here's 10 restaurants that managed to score 4.5 stars or more out of 5:

1. Pastels - Burgers and Shakes Pastels , 2 Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP - 4.5 out of 5 (309 reviews) "First time visiting, and it was a lovely experience. Staff were super friendly and the food was amazing." Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Backyard Burgers Backyard Burgers, 278 Whitegate Dr, Blackpool, FY3 9JW - 4.8 out of 5 (17 reviews) "The quality of food from this place is amazing." Photo Sales

3. Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade Blackpool & £1 Burger Bar Higgitt's Las Vegas Arcade Blackpool & £1 Burger Bar, 6-8 Dale St, Blackpool, FY1 5AF - 4.8 out of 5 (74 reviews) "Have heard a lot about the famous £1 Burger so had to try it. I thought it was absolutely delicious." Photo Sales

4. The Stone Grill The Stone Grill, 272-274 Queen's Promenade, Blackpool, FY2 9HD - 4.6 out of 5 (778 reviews) "Quality food, excellent service, pleasant atmosphere, reasonably priced." Photo Sales