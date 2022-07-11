Mark Menzies, MP for Fylde, dropped in at the Fairhaven to run the rule over the £100,000 investment from the Stonegate Group.

The refurbishment has given the pub a modern yet traditional makeover inside and out, with various styles of seating options available inside and classic picnic tables outside.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “It was great to visit The Fairhaven and see all the work that has gone on both inside and outside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has visited the revamped Fairhaven Pub

"This is a real community pub and I was pleased to hear how Lisa and her team want to work with local groups and residents to make the business a success.

“With Fairhaven Lake just a stone’s throw away it is really good to know the pub is dog friendly.

"The refurbishment looks lovely and I know Lisa and her team are working hard to make a success of The Fairhaven.

"It was lovely to catch up with her and I hope to be able to visit again in the future.”

Lisa McCabe, general manager of The Fairhaven, said: “Welcoming Mr Menzies to The Fairhaven was fantastic, it was lovely to meet with him to show him around our wonderful pub and talk to him about our role within the local community.

"The pub’s new look has given it a new face within the community whilst keeping the same warm welcoming character it had previously.