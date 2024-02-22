Mother's Day is just around the corner (March 10) so we've rounded up 15 of the best restaurants in and around Blackpool to treat your mum this year:
1. White Tower Restaurant
Ocean Boulevard, Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ |
2. Bistro Italia
Vicarage Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7BE | 4.4 out of 5 (317 Google reviews) | "The quality of our food, service by the owner and staff was amazing."
3. The Imperial Hotel
Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 2HB | 4.1 out of 5 (2,783 Google reviews) | "Evening meal menu is varied and served by great hosts."
4. The Big Blue Hotel
Clifton Drive, Blackpool, FY4 1ND | 4.6 out of 5 (1,589 Google reviews) | "Food was beautiful (braised steak and crème brûlée). Staff always polite and friendly. Loved it!"
5. Miller & Carter Lytham St Annes
Blackpool Road North, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3RU | 4.6 out of 5 (2,244 Google reviews) | "Great steaks, nice staff, loads of parking, all round good meal. Will definitely return!"
6. The Bank Bar & Grill
Corporation Street, Blackpool, FY1 1EJ | 4.8 out of 5 (1,194 Google reviews) | "Very tasty food, fantastic atmosphere and great service from staff."