Mother's Day 2024: 15 of the best places to eat in and around Blackpool to treat your mum

Treat mom to a special brunch or dinner this Mother's Day.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 16:43 GMT

Mother's Day is just around the corner (March 10) so we've rounded up 15 of the best restaurants in and around Blackpool to treat your mum this year:

1. White Tower Restaurant

2. Bistro Italia

3. The Imperial Hotel

4. The Big Blue Hotel

5. Miller & Carter Lytham St Annes

6. The Bank Bar & Grill

