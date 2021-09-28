More petrol queues hold up Fylde traffic at tea time rush hour
More traffic queues formed outside petrol stations on the Fylde at rush hour this afternoon caused by drivers desperate to fill up.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 6:12 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 6:14 pm
There were reports of congestion starting around 4pm near the Shell garage on the A584 Lytham Road eastbound in Freckleton as motorists caused a lengthy tailback as they waited for fuel.
The A583 Whitegate Drive in Blackpool was also snarled up due to vehicles queuing on the southbound carriageway outside the Tesco garage. Bus services No 4 and 18 were both diverted due to the jams.
And it was a similar story on the A586 Garstang Road eastbound before Mains Lane near to the Shell filling station.