More passengers set to jet off on holiday from Manchester Airport's new-look Terminal Two

Inside the new Terminal Two

The flagship Terminal 2 facility opened to its first customers last week, with flights initially being operated by Jet.com, TUI and then Singapore Airlines.

After the success of these operations – and as travel restrictions ease from July 19 – the Northern gateway has confirmed the next wave of airlines that will start flying from the new state-of-the-art T2.

A series of new shops, bars and restaurants have also opened their doors for the first time.

The T2 extension opened to the public on July 14 with Jet2.com as the first airline. This was swiftly followed by TUI operating from there on July 15.

Singapore Airlines followed next, moving over on Saturday; the next airlines to move will be Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways and Brussels Airlines (July 20), airBaltic will then go over on July 21, followed by Ethiopian Airlines on July 22.

airBaltic is a new carrier at Manchester Airport; it started services to Riga in Latvia earlier this month. Singapore Airlines has flown from Manchester Airport for more than 30 years and will once again connect the North to the Far East and beyond through the excellent onward connectivity at the carrier’s Changi Airport.

Passengers travelling with these airlines from the dates above should now use Terminal Two. If anyone has Manchester Airport car park or lounge bookings, these will be moved across and customers notified accordingly.

As summer progresses and international travel restrictions ease, further airlines will move across and they will be communicated appropriately. Passengers can also keep an eye on the airport’s social media channels for the latest advice, guidance and information.

As well as offering the latest innovations in travel to enhance the customer experience, the new Terminal Two also offers a range of shops, bars and restaurants.

Initially only a handful of units have opened, in line with current passenger numbers. These include popular Manchester brands such as Archie’s and the Amber Alehouse, in partnership with Se7en Brothers, in addition to well-known high street names including Pret-a-Manger and Costa Coffee.