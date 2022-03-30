Meet the Blackpool community group seeking skills to cut waste and boost wellbeing

Fylde Repair Cafe is launching a “House to Home” project, with members of the community group wanting to pass skills on to families, young people and recently housed residents so they can turn their space into a home.
And the skills sharing organisation is also running community gardening sessions where people can pick up tips and drop-in sewing events at the Art B&B on the Promenade.
Organisers said the gardening project, “Grow Your Own”, was a direct response to post Covid anxiety preventing community members attending face-to-face sessions, allowing people to get outside and garden in the fresh air.
The volunteers use the space behind the Art B&B and have created an area accessible to all following donations of compost, gloves and pots, biscuits and refreshments from Asda as part of their Community Connection programme and Travis Perkins donated wood to create the fence.
The gardeners have harvested produce and dried herbs to distribute to volunteers and attendees for use during the winter months. Pictured are Jane Davies, Kate Wels and Flo Glennon.
Fylde Repair Cafe founder Catherine Peters said: "Our attendees have been able to come along and treat the space as their own, with fantastic discussions within the group happening before any planting or picking happened. Tips and advice that flow in a session is a joy to witness and highlights key objectives for this project."
Catherine added: "We have had great conversations with hotel guests, who have loved the space, swapping growing tips and informing guests of the Community Interest aims of the hotel and also Fylde Repair Cafe.
"We have also engaged local people who are curious about the project and have visited during sessions, sharing social media content and positive comments."
Catherine said: "We also held a group lunch at the hotel using produce grown in the space which we ate together in a social setting whilst we discussed winter and 2022.
"Lancashire Adult Learning have begun delivering a horticulture session to the volunteers. Gardening for Health, Wellbeing and Pleasure, guiding the group through soil, seed planting, bulb planting and the planning for next year.
"The aim for 2022 is to build an income by selling produce."
