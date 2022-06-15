Rawcliffe Hall, which is thought to date back to the mid-1100s, is currently the clubhouse for a holiday park at Out Rawcliffe near Preston.

The Rawcliffe Hall Country Club and Caravan Park has recently been acquired by Harrison Holidays, which has seven other parks across the North of England, including one near Tarleton.

The 42.7-acre site, which has 233 pitches, was bought for a undisclosed sum.

It becomes part of the Harrison Holidays portfolio after being run by the same family since 1993. The sale also includes six cottages and additional agricultural land.

Billy Harrison, MD of Harrison Leisure UK, said: “We are excited to take over such a well-established business and look forward to operating the park to the highest of standards for decades to come.

"We have some exciting plans for the property, but the ethos of operating a successful family business and high levels of customer satisfaction will always remain at the core."

The caravan park also has lodges.

Historic Rawcliffe Hall, which is Grade II Listed, is said to have been built in 1154, although parts of the building were altered before it became listed.

The hall contains the caravan park's club and bar, which is the focal point of the park.

Harrisons say they have plans "to redevelop and restore Rawcliffe Hall to its former glory." Ideas include converting it into a boutique hotel.

In 1928 the hall was sold to become an 18-bedroom hotel called Sharples Boarding Establishment. During the Second World War it was requisitioned by the Army.

Rawcliffe Country Club was launched in 1962 and the caravan park was opened in 1993.

David Bagot, the former owner added: “As a family we are delighted to be handing over the business, which has meant so much to us, to another family who we believe have a similar ethos.

"It is good to know we are leaving it and the people within it in safe hands.