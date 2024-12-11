Know your rights before you return that holiday gift or sale item 🛍️

Martin Lewis has shared crucial advice on refund rights for Christmas shopping

In-store and online return policies differ significantly during the festive season

Shoppers often misunderstand their legal rights for returning unwanted items

Many stores suspend their usual return policies during Christmas and January sales

Knowing your rights can help avoid post-holiday shopping regrets

As the festive season approaches, the excitement of Christmas gift-giving and the allure of Boxing Day and January sales are in full swing.

But financial expert Martin Lewis has issued a timely reminder about consumer rights that could save shoppers from unnecessary disappointment.

Appearing on this week’s The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com explained how many shoppers mistakenly believe they have the automatic right to return goods simply if they change their minds.

While this is not the case, there is a stark difference between in-store and online purchase return rights - a crucial piece of information for anyone buying or receiving gifts this holiday season.

Can I return a store-bought purchase if I change my mind?

“You have no legal return rights for goods bought in-store unless they’re faulty,” Lewis said.

This means that if you purchase an item and later decide it’s unsuitable - whether it doesn’t fit, the colour isn’t right or you simply regret the purchase - the retailer is under no legal obligation to issue a refund or even offer an exchange.

While shops don’t have a legal requirement to give you your money back or swap your purchase for something else, many stores do have their own return policies, often referred to as “contractual rights.”

These policies vary widely, and Lewis warned shoppers to check them carefully, especially during the holiday season.

“Sometimes, even if [stores and shops] normally have contractual rights, they suspend them during Christmas sales or January sales,” he said.

This advice is particularly relevant as people rush to finish their holiday shopping or take advantage of tempting post-Christmas discounts.

If you’re buying gifts or making impulse purchases in-store, always verify the retailer’s return policy before heading to the checkout. If the store has no clear return policy, assume that you won’t be able to return the item unless it’s faulty.

What about online purchases?

In contrast to in-store purchases, the rules for online shopping are much more favourable, and Lewis explained that under the Consumer Contracts Regulations, you have the right to change your mind about an online purchase.

“You’ve got 14 days to notify them [the retailer] and then 14 days after notification to send it back,” he said. “So, maximum 28 days.”

This cooling-off period allows you to inspect the item at home and decide whether to keep it. If you’re not ready to send it back immediately, Lewis advised waiting until closer to the 14-day notification deadline to maximise your return window.

But he also cautioned shoppers about exclusions to this rule. Items that are perishable or personalised cannot be returned unless they are faulty.

For instance, if you order a customised item, such as a T-shirt with a personalised message or name on it, you won’t be able to return it simply because you don’t like it.

Lewis also highlighted that some retailers may incorrectly state shorter return periods on their websites: “If their website says you’ve got less, they’re wrong. This is the law.”

Should I keep the receipt?

With Christmas just around the corner, many people will receive gifts that don’t quite hit the mark, from ill-fitting clothes to duplicate items. If these gifts were purchased in-store, the ability to return them will depend entirely on the retailer’s policy.

Encouraging gift-givers to include gift receipts can help smooth the process, as some stores may require proof of purchase to honour their return policies.

For those planning to take advantage of Boxing Day and January sales, the same principles apply. While the discounts can be enticing, it’s easy to make impulse buys that you later regret.

If you’re shopping in-store, make sure you’re comfortable with the possibility that the purchase might not be returnable.

For online sales, check the retailer’s terms and conditions to ensure you’re aware of any deviations from the standard 28-day return period.

As you dive into your holiday shopping or snag those tempting Boxing Day deals, it's crucial to stay informed about your return rights to avoid any surprises. Share your experiences and tips in the comments section.