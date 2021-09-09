Man has vowed to go vegan after he claims he found a NIPPLE in his McDonald's bacon sandwich

Simon Robinson popped in for a breakfast treat earlier this week

The 27-year-old walked back to his car and unwrapped the meaty treat to have a bite before the drive home.

But before he tucked in he quickly checked to see how many slices of bacon he had inside -- only to find what he thinks is a pig's nipple on one of the rashers.

A shocked Simon drove back home to show his mum what he had found inside before taking pictures and complaining to the fast food chain's head office.

"It has put me off meat entirely.

"So much so I'm considering going vegan now.

"It's a fairly regular treat getting a bacon roll from McDonald's.

"I always open up and check what's inside because I have OCD. This time it seems it was entirely justified.

"I know you can find that on pork belly but I didn't ask for a pork belly roll. I asked for a bacon sandwich.

"I dare not eat it but I did eat the rest of the roll.

"I contacted McDonald's who told me I had to send it to them so they can send if off to a lab.

"If I did that they could just do away with it.

"I can't believe it. When I showed my mum she was disgusted too."

McDonald's has been contacted for comment.