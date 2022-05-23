Lytham law firm supports Lowther Pavilion and Lytham Club Day with Wills Week

Mary E Lowe at Vincents Solicitors is offering people chance to support the Lytham Club Day charity or Lowther Pavilion while making their wills.

The first 20 people to sign up for a new will before May 27 will pay £100 rather than £200, but will be asked to donate at least £50 to either of the charities.

Mary Lowe, head of the branch in Park Street, is a fundraiser for Lytham Club Day and a trustee for Lowther Pavilion.

Mary Lowe

Mary said: “Wills Weeks is a great way to raise money for our local charities and it also raises awareness of how important it is to have a will.

"The charitable element often attracts the attention of people who don’t already have a will in place and gives them an incentive to have one prepared rather than keep putting it off.

“Both Lytham Club Day and Lowther Pavilion are part of the fabric of our local community, bringing us together in ways which benefit people of all ages, their wellbeing and their enjoyment of the town.”

Lytham Club Day is back after a two-year absence on Saturday, June 25.

It takes around £30,000 to stage the event, and anyone wanting to sponsor or support the day is asked to email Mary at [email protected] or any of the organisers at [email protected]

The Friends of Lowther Pavilion and Gardens are fundraising for a £6.75million investment to extend, upgrade and improve the longstanding entertainments venue and help secure its future.