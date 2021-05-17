LiveLockdown roadmap: Live updates as Lancashire take the next step and rules ease further
Lancashire along with the rest of the country will move to 'step three' of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown today.
Indoor entertainment, hospitality venues and all remaining accommodation including hotels, hostels and B&B can reopen from Monday, May 17.
Hugs and indoor gatherings will also be allowed, along with changes to travel and life events.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates from across the county throughout the day here.
Last updated: Monday, 17 May, 2021, 08:37
- The UK takes the next step out of lockdown as restrictions are eased further
- What you can do from today
- How Lancashire businesses have prepared for today
- More than 40 pubs and bars set to reopen indoors from today
Planning a visit to the pub later today?
It's been a long wait, but the waiting is finally over.
No more checking weather forecasts, as from Monday May 17, all these Preston pubs and bars will welcome customers indoors once again.
These are the things you can do from today...
Hugs, holidays, households and hospitality: This is what you'll be able to do from today.
These are the things you’ll now be allowed to do from Monday May 17.