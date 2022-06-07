The cafe in Lord Street opened in May 2021 to provide a safe and inclusive haven for LGBT people on the Fylde Coast.

It was run by Fleetwood couple Luke and John Conway as part of LGBT Charity UK, with all profits going towards the charity and its local projects.

Luke and John invested £8,000 of their own savings into launching the cafe, as well as charity shops in Fleetwood, Blackpool and Rotherham, Yorkshire.

The LGBT cafe bistro in Lord Street, Fleetwood was opened by Luke and John Conway (left) in May 2021, with local entertainer The Duchess attending the official opening

In 2018, the pair appeared as contestants on reality show Four in a Bed when they were running the Friends B&B in Blackpool.

Speaking to the Gazette last year, Luke, 39, said about their new venture: "We're offering breakfasts, lunches and main meals or people can just come in for a coffee and a chat, on Thursdays to Sundays.

"All the profits will go back into the charity which will directly helps the LGBT community across the Fylde coast."

A sign attached to the shuttered shop front says, “One More Oriental Bistro coming soon”, revealing plans for a new Chinese restaurant.

But 12 months after it was officially opened by local entertainer The Duchess, the cafe appears to have closed its doors for good.

LGBT Charity UK has been approached for comment.

As well as selling clothes from the shops, the charity itself offers a safe haven for people who identify as LGBT and to help serve as a visible source of support on a range of issues, such as homelessness and mental health.