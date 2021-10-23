Lancashire motors dealer in new partnership with pickups specialist

Chorley Group, which now operates twelve franchises across the North West, including Blakcpool and Preston, and employ 300 people, confirmed the news that the Isuzu franchise will be based at its Chorley dealership at Ackhurst Road.

This latest partnership with Chorley Group completes a period of network growth for the Isuzu brand and further extends the offer to Chorley Group customers.

The Lancashire-based car retailer opened the new Isuzu franchise at the beginning of October and hopes to grow its existing client base with the new range of pick-ups.

Chorley Nissan have teamed up with Isuzu From left, Robson Broomhead: Assistant Fleet Manager, John Link: Fleet Manager, Emily Naughton: Business Centre Assistant

Adam Turner, managing director of Chorley Group, said: “As a multi-brand dealer group, we have vast experience of the way the partnership between a brand, dealership and client works.

“However, from day one we have been blown away by the simplicity, professionalism, and speed that the Isuzu team have worked with to ensure we can get these products to our client base.’’

Chorley Group said it has exciting plans in store for Isuzu in the coming years and see the partnership as an integral part of its business, helping it to grow as a company and as a major dealer in the North West of England.

Adam continued: “From our initial contact on LinkedIn, the Isuzu team have been incredible, enabling us to get the brand up and running in record time. These are very exciting times for Isuzu, and we are proud to be a part of the journey.”