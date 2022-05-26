Mazuma Mobile, which as one of the UK’s longest established mobile recycling firms and rehomes in the region of 15,000 phones per month, staved off competition from some of the country’s top businesses to win the Best Secondary Market Provider category at this year’s national Mobile News Awards.

There were a record 112 entries for this year’s awards, backed by Mobile News, across 21 categories with the new Best Secondary Market Provider section proving especially popular.

Particular attention was given to Mazuma’s efforts in spreading the message of sustainability to schools and the local community through the Mazuma roadshow.

This sees Mazuma staff educating primary school children on the importance of recycling and considering the effect of electronic waste on their future environment.

Craig Smith, managing director of Mazuma Mobile, said: “It is amazing to have won the award.

“These awards carry a great deal of kudos with all those shortlisted being afforded the utmost respect within our industry.

“It is the first time there has been a category for the Best Secondary Market Provider and we were up against some great names.

“To be shortlisted in the category was fantastic but to be named as the winners was just amazing! It is a fitting reward for the hard work and dedication of all our team members which has been key to our success.’’

Mobile News editorial director Ian White said: “The quality of entries was amazing. It is quite humbling to see how much time and effort people put into their entries and how much they wanted to win. All the winners can be proud that they went up against some astounding submissions.”