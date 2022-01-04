Lancashire makers of Cuckoo Gin raise a glass to growth in 2022

Holmes Farm-based Brindle Distillery expanded events offering, new product development and the creation of new roles within the business.

Founded in 2017 by Gerard and Cath Singleton along with son-in-law Mark Long, Brindle Distillery is set on farmland in the village near Chorley.

The distillery, bar and events space is home to the award-winning Cuckoo Gin. Its core collection of 10 spirits (which now also includes rum, vodka and special editions), is sold in bars and retailers throughout the region as well as direct to consumers via its website, the distillery and farmers markets.

Mark Long of Brindle Gin

Despite a tough 20 months for the hospitality industry, the business has gone from strength to strength – pivoting the distillery’s core offering to offer new events and experiences (now up to three per week, compared to two per month pre-Covid) and recruiting its first events and hospitality manager while the UK was still locked down.

Despite more uncertainty in early 2022, the business is remaining positive with unwavering growth plans and two further full-time hires planned to bolster its business development outreach and event management.

Events and hospitality manager Joe Thompson said: “It’s been a torrid time for hospitality but we truly believe that we have emerged stronger than ever from 2021 by diversifying our offering but also from the ongoing support that we have received from the local community.

“Over the past 12 months we have worked hard to offer people in the region a wide range of events and experiences – from monthly supper clubs to regular bar nights, distillery tours and workshops, Christmas markets and even a space to enjoy a coffee and cake.

“With restrictions changing over the course of the year, our bar staff have worked tirelessly to create a safe space and enjoyable experience for everyone who visits – from providing a seamless outdoor drinking experience, to offering table service indoors and waiting tables on supper club nights. In the past year we’ve hosted everything from the Euros to G7 politicians and we’re grateful for every opportunity.

“This flexible approach really has paid off for us – the challenges have created opportunities to evolve what we originally had set up at the distillery, taking us out of our comfort zone and utilising the fantastic space that we have at our disposable. So much so that our sales are up compared to where they were in 2019.

“With Covid cases accelerating once again there is a lot of uncertainty as we head into next year and the hospitality industry is starting to feel the repercussions once more.

"We are bracing ourselves for further restrictions in 2022 which will of course significantly impact our business, however we remain confident that the lessons that we have learnt in 2021 will continue to put us in good stead and we will emerge from next year bigger and better than ever.

“We have lots of ambitious plans to offer a much more diverse events offering, partnering with more local businesses to champion the community that we are so passionate about. We are also extremely fortunate to have a large site with plenty of scope to utilise additional buildings to expand the distillery further.