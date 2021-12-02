Lancashire holiday village has its busiest season and wins top rating

Family-owned Ribby Hall Village, has been awarded a Five Star rating from Visit England for the fourteenth consecutive year.

The Wrea Green destination, which employs 500, is one of just six accredited five-star holiday Villages in England.

The rating was confirmed following a two-day visit by a Visit England assessor who rated the village across ten operational areas.

Ribby Hall has retained its five star rating

These included reception services, accommodation, shops, bars, restaurants, entertainment, sports facilities, recreation facilities plus atmosphere and ambiance. Every single area received a five-star score.

The assessor was particularly impressed with the covid secure procedures in place, investment that has been made during the pandemic and the excellent levels of cleanliness and general maintenance of facilities throughout the site. Positive comments were also made about the quality and choice of restaurants, family activities and sports facilities as well as the helpfulness and friendliness of staff throughout The Village.

Chief executive Paul Harrison said: “Being awarded five-star status for the fourteenth year in a row is a reflection of our continued commitment to providing something new each year for all our customers, both holiday guests and day visitors alike.

"To maintain our five-star rating over a significant period of time, year on year, we need to keep listening to our customers and to keep enhancing our facilities and choice of offerings.”

Paul Harrison

Ribby’s newest attractions include a new Pancake Hut and a pirate-themed adventure golf course. Before the end of 2021 Ribby’s Health Club will also have a completely refurbished gym and The SPA Hotel will be opening a Laurent Perrier Champagne Bar.

Paul Harrison added: "The majority of our offering is open to those who live and work nearby, and it’s important to us that the those within the locality are aware of what’s available to them to use and enjoy.

“We have a very loyal customer base and the continuous enhancement of all our facilities will always remain an ongoing priority.