Lancashire footwear brand aims to make strides in 2022

Founder Marco Vaghetti said the firm had enjoyed launching a new women’s range; its link up with Premiership Rugby side Sale Sharks, increasing online sales and success of its warehouse store in Whalley.

He said: “It’s been a really good year for us and despite all of the challenges, I think we’re finishing the year stronger than we started it.

“Our roots and our heritage are very much in the north of England and as a massive rugby fan, Sale is a club that fits well with the ethos and values of the LANX brand, so I’m delighted to be working with them.

Lanx founder Marco Vaghetti

"The launch of our women’s range has also been a big highlight for me. It’s something that had been on my mind for a while as we always had lots of enquiries from women, and it’s brilliant to see the range going from strength to strength.”

Looking ahead to 2022, Marco said: “Our online presence now is really good and we have a global footprint with customers all over the world.

"I expect that to continue in 2022 and although we always want to maintain a physical presence in Lancashire, we know that the real growth will come from online sales.