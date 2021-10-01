Lancashire bus drivers vote for strike action over pay

Drivers employed by the Ribble Motor Services Ltd, part of the Stagecoach group, have voted to take industrial action over low pay, after members rejected the latest offer by management following extensive negotiations with Unite.

The 250 bus drivers based at the Preston and Chorley depots will take three days of strike action beginning on Thursday, October 14 until the end of Saturday, October 16. There will then be a further 48 hour strike beginning on Friday, October 22.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Low pay is the scourge of the bus industry right across this country. It is totally unacceptable that yet again workers are expected to carry the load. That's why Unite will be relentless in its campaign to ensure that our members at Stagecoach receive a fair pay increase.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach drivers in Lancashire have vote to go on strike

The union said low pay rates are causing increasing driver shortages at both depots.

The strikes will disrupt bus services in the Preston area and services to Blackpool, Blackburn, Skipton, Southport and Bolton.

The union said that despite Stagecoach pleading poverty, the company remained extremely profitable with its latest accounts revealing that the group made a profit of £58.4m. The company also has £875m of available liquidity.

Unite regional officer Alison Spencer-Scragg said: “Our members have made it clear that they will no longer accept low pay.

“The planned strike action will undoubtedly cause widespread disruption to passengers across south Lancashire but the drivers believe they have no option but to take strike action to secure a decent wage.

“If the local management at Stagecoach wants to avoid these strikes then they should stop posturing, make a realistic pay offer and work with us to repair industrial relations.”

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “There is no reason why the union should be considering taking action which would disrupt the buses local people rely on to get to work, access public services and see family and friends. We have held extensive discussions with Unite and put forward proposals that are both fair and realistic. We very much remain open to continuing discussions with the union."