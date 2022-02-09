Lancashire building engineers to work on £2.4m residential scheme

Building services engineering company, Ameon, has been awarded the mechanical and electrical contract at Tatton Gardens in Chorley, Lancashire, by main contractor, Robertson Construction North West.

In addition, Ameon’s sister company, Ameon Utilities, the utilities infrastructure specialist contractor, will get the development connected in a separate contract worth in excess of £300,000.

Tatton Gardens, which is being developed for Chorley Council, on the site of the old Stagecoach bus depot in the town, will provide 62 extra care apartments and affordable accommodation for people aged 55 and over.

An artist's impression of the Tatton Gardens site in Chorley

The extensive development is to be part-funded by the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership Getting Building Fund, Homes England and Chorley Council.

Ameon’s contract will involve installation of services infrastructure, serving the apartments, a new GP surgery, pharmacy, community café, state-of-the-art community centre, children’s nursery and garden.

Low carbon technologies will feature in the project and will include the use of air source heat pumps backed up by electric boilers to remove the need for natural gas. In addition, a substantial photovoltaic panel array on the roof of the development will provide solar generated electricity, to lessen its reliance on the national grid; thereby reducing further its carbon footprint.

Ameon’s pre-contract director, Mark Court, said: “Tatton Gardens is a prestigious regeneration development in Chorley and we’re delighted to be involved in its construction, particularly as it features a number of the low-carbon energy technologies in which we have developed extensive experience over the past decade or so.

“This is our first project working with Robertson Construction North West and we are already on site, with works due to complete later this year.